Afternoon Newscast for May 3, 2024

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:



Many local governments are sitting on millions in opioid settlement payouts

Tyson Foods released 371 million pounds of pollution into U.S. waterways: report

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services is hosting a community health fair tomorrow

As Columbia welcomes warmer weather this weekend, the Arcade District is preparing for its largest event to date: CoolFest 2024