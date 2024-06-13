© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for June 13, 2024

By Laura Johnston
Published June 13, 2024 at 5:11 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom in Columbia:

KBIA Newscast