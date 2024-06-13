Afternoon Newscast for June 13, 2024 By Laura Johnston Published June 13, 2024 at 5:11 PM CDT Listen • 3:01 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom in Columbia:Eating cicadas became a thing after the massive emergence. Will trying other insects follow?Financial and legal questions surround senior property tax reliefJob vacancies decrease, but Missouri hospitals still work to find employeesU.S. Supreme Court rejects attempt to limit access to abortion pill