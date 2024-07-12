Afternoon Newscast for July 12, 2024 By Harshawn Ratanpal Published July 12, 2024 at 4:35 PM CDT Listen • 2:59 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Citizens Police Review Board examines limits imposed by new state lawTo save the bees, a Kansas scientist is building an app to identify thousands of speciesMissouri Attorney General sues Jackson County Missouri's marijuana program raises almost $11 million for state agencies