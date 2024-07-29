Afternoon Newscast, for Monday, July 29, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of headlines from across the region, including
- US Senate candidate Lucas Kunce, a Democrat, says the United States should use leverage to forge a ceasefire in Gaza
- Candidate for Missouri governor Bill Eigel, a Republican,says he’ll deport all undocumented immigrants if he’s elected.
- Missouri has the worst Black homicide rate in the nation - for the 10th year in a row
- A proposed federal rule aims to better protect millions of workers from heat