Morning Newscast for August 7, 2024 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published August 7, 2024 at 7:53 AM CDT Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Voters extend Columbia sales tax through 2035 for capital projectsOnder beats Schaefer in testy Missouri GOP primary to succeed U.S. Rep. LuetkemeyerMissouri voters reject chance for legislators to exempt child care providers from property taxesRepublican officials on Tuesday's primary