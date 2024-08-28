Afternoon Newscast for August 28, 2024 By Anna Colletto Published August 28, 2024 at 5:58 PM CDT Listen • 2:58 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher A roundup of headlines from across Missouri. Here's a roundup of headlines from across Missouri. Dolly Parton takes over ‘Dolly’ Theater to celebrate Missouri funding her Imagination LibraryMonday’s extreme heat stresses energy infrastructureMidwest residents are finding ways to cope with heat waveMissouri Death row inmate gets another chance at a hearing that could spare his life