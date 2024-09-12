Afternoon Newscast for September 12, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- The University of Missouri Faculty Council votes this afternoon on a resolution following a complaint against the university's decision to rename the "Welcome Black BBQ"
- Missouri Bird flu case is a "one-off" and the public risk is still low, officials stay
- Lincoln University ends its relationship with alumni association after recent turmoil
- MU Health Care announces flu, COVID shot events