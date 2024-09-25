Morning Newscast for September 25, 2024
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman despite her family’s calls to spare his life
- Half of Missourians have faced recent medical debt, survey finds
- New COVID-19 shots are now available. What else has changed?
- A bipartisan bill passed by the U-S House this month would give the federal government more room to investigate and potentially ban farm land sales to Chinese companies.