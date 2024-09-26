Afternoon Newscast for September 26, 2024
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Children's shelter Rainbow House Columbia will close within a week amid financial woes
- The American Red Cross is sending 18 volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas to provide relief for Hurricane Helene
- Backers of a measure that would boost Missouri's minimum wage say it would help the state's working poor
- The potential for car collisions increases as deer rutting season nears