Morning Newscast for September 27, 2024 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published September 27, 2024 at 9:29 AM CDT Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom: Columbia shelter Rainbow House to close, will accept donationsCannabis union drive stalls as company attempts to set national legal precedentMU Faculty Council discusses difficult access at MU Heath CareBig rains are worsening nutrient pollution in rivers. Experts say solutions start on farms