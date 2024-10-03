Afternoon Newscast for October 3, 2024
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Letter from Kansas City Catholic Diocese has 'blatantly false' information on abortion measure
- Missouri's supreme court will hear Blue Springs School District's appeal to a former transgender student
- U.S. senate candidate Jared Young visits Columbia along with former U.S. Republican Senator John Danforth
- Floating artificial wetlands try to improve water quality in the state says scientists and experts