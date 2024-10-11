Afternoon Newscast for October 10, 2024
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Democratic cand candidate for Missouri governor Crystal Quade backs restoring abortion access in the state
- Drought conditions return to the Midwest leading to dryer harvests and higher beef prices
- Columbia’s City Council voted Monday to purchase cameras capable of reading license plates from Flock Safety
- A statewide poll shows Missouri voters are split on whether Kansas City and St. Louis should have control of their own police department