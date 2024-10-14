Morning Newscast for October 14, 2024 By Lauren Green Published October 14, 2024 at 8:33 AM CDT Listen • 2:49 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Federal health officials begin testing humans for bird fluNew Missouri House committee will investigate impact of St. Louis nuclear wasteMissouri grape growers experience drop in grape yieldsGrant program will award $500,000 to aspiring film and TV creators in St. Louis