Afternoon Newscast for October 29, 2024
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- International observers visit no-excuse absentee voting on University of Missouri campus
- Missouri governor rescinds purchasing goals order for businesses owned by women and minorities
- A central Missouri district renamed its elementary school after Claudine Wilson.
- Boone County Family Resources and the Columbia Disability Issues Coalition held a candidate forum last night.