Afternoon Newscast for October 31, 2024
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- A new investigation highlights out-of-state funding for the campaign to legalize abortion in Missouri
- Opponents of Amendment 3 use parental rights and anti-transgender messages to fight abortion ballot measures in Missouri
- Firefighters have fully contained the Sugar Fire in Mark Twain National Forest with the help of overnight rain
- The now federally threatened American Burying Beetle receives help through conservation efforts