Afternoon Newscast for October 31, 2024

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:



A new investigation highlights out-of-state funding for the campaign to legalize abortion in Missouri

Opponents of Amendment 3 use parental rights and anti-transgender messages to fight abortion ballot measures in Missouri

Firefighters have fully contained the Sugar Fire in Mark Twain National Forest with the help of overnight rain

The now federally threatened American Burying Beetle receives help through conservation efforts