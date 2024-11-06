Morning Newscast for November 6, 2024
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Republican Mike Kehoe wins election to be Missouri’s next governor
- Republicans Bailey, Hoskins, Malek and Wasinger win Missouri state office elections
- Missourians overwhelmingly pass Amendment 3, legalizing abortion up to fetal viability
- Republican Josh Hawley hangs onto his Missouri Senate seat
- Missouri voters pass Proposition A to increase minimum wage and mandate paid sick leave
- Boone County election results are in