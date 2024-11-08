Afternoon Newscast for November 8, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- The Columbia City Council has authorized $3.6 million in grant funding for the construction of electric charging stations
- After Amendment 3 passed on Tuesday, abortion services will likely be available at the Planned Parenthood in Columbia this next month
- Leaders of organizations respond after recent racist text messages targeted black people across the U.S. following the recent election