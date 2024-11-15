Afternoon Newscast for November 15, 2024 By Olivia Mizelle Published November 15, 2024 at 4:10 PM CST Listen • 3:06 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:St. Louis immigrant agencies urge people to renew government documents before 2025A children's shelter closing gives a child advocacy center new lifeMissouri officers accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude picturesIllinois Farm Bureau expelled from national association