© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Janet Saidi
Published November 26, 2024 at 4:22 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of stories from across the region, including:

KBIA Newscast
Janet Saidi
Janet Saidi is a producer and professor at KBIA and the Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Janet Saidi