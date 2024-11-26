Afternoon Newscast for Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Here's a roundup of stories from across the region, including:
- Sports betting won a very slim victory in Missouri. What will the state's rollout look like?
- New contract between Columbia/Boone County Health and the state will expand access to PrEP HIV-prevention medication
- Boone County Commission approves guidelines for the Rural Gravel Road Paving Program
- Turkey is Thanksgiving’s iconic centerpiece. But in recent years it's started to slip from the menu