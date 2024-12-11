Morning Newscast for December 11, 2024 By Lauren Green Published December 11, 2024 at 8:06 AM CST Listen • 3:18 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Business groups sue to block higher minimum wage, sick leave in MissouriMissouri waterfowl experiencing possible bird flu outbreakI-70 bridge ribbon-cutting celebrates the project's completionMid-Missouri delivery companies ramping up service to deliver holiday packages