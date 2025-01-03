Morning Newscast for Friday, January 3, 2025 By Janet Saidi Published January 3, 2025 at 7:38 AM CST Listen • 2:45 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom, including: Appeals court says Parson can appoint Bell’s successor as St. Louis County prosecutorPlanned Parenthood asks judge to reconsider order that kept abortions on holdMissouri electric companies prepare for winter weatherState disaster declaration approved after November storms in southwest Missouri