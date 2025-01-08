Afternoon Newscast for January 8, 2025 By Harshawn Ratanpal Published January 8, 2025 at 4:06 PM CST Listen • 3:02 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Jon Patterson easily wins race for Missouri House speaker over right-wing challengerMissouri foresters ask for help reviving white oak treesTeacher retention in Missouri sees its first increase since the pandemic, new state data showsRolla rebukes groundbreaking anti-abortion ordinance, for now