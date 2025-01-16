Morning Newscast for January 16, 2025 By Jana Rose Schleis Published January 16, 2025 at 6:14 AM CST Listen • 3:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom in Columbia:Robin Carnahan reflects on time as leader of General Services AdministrationMissouri creates new rules for medication shipped in the mailFederal aid for farmers aims to offset losses on farms. Will it help?Treatment center for foster care youth opens in Fulton