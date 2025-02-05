© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for February 5, 2025

By Cayli Yanagida
Published February 5, 2025 at 11:11 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

Tags
KBIA Newscast Afternoon Newscastkbia newscast
Cayli Yanagida
See stories by Cayli Yanagida