Morning Newscast for February 7, 2025 By Anna Colletto Published February 7, 2025 at 8:19 AM CST

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom.Missouri agencies conduct annual homelessness countSpringfield man, named K.C. Chiefs Fan of the Year, heads to the Super BowlData shows 'energy burdened' communities across MissouriMaking transgender restrictions permanent remains a priority for Missouri Senate Republicans