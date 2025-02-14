Afternoon Newscast for February 14, 2025 By Charlie Dahlgren Published February 14, 2025 at 5:25 PM CST Listen • 3:23 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Source: Four federal workers fired from Columbia Environmental Research CenterMissouri study: growing resistance to cattle dewormersMissouri bill would shield information of major water users from Sunshine LawKansas City man who shot Ralph Yarl will avoid trial, pleads guilty to assault