Afternoon Newscast for February 28, 2025 By Charlie Dahlgren Published February 28, 2025 at 5:15 PM CST Listen • 3:14 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:CPS announces a new superintendent: Jeff KleinMissouri Senate approves removing expiration date from restrictions on transgender youthBill targeting anti-Semitism in schools is heard in House committeeMissouri lawmakers move to end divorce barriers for pregnant women