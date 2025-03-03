Morning Newscast for March 3, 2025 By Olivia Mizelle Published March 3, 2025 at 8:08 AM CST Listen • 2:57 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri Supreme Court suspends Carroll County judge for ‘egregious’ behaviorEl Dorado Springs R-II School District gets first EV school buses in Southwest MissouriTrump funding freezes impact Midwest farmersFirefighters union pushes for increased funding amid city's financial constraints