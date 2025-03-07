Afternoon Newscast for March 7, 2025 By Charlie Dahlgren Published March 7, 2025 at 8:04 PM CST Listen • 3:03 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri Senate approves child marriage ban, raising minimum age to 18New Columbia Public Schools superintendent contract changes terms of separationBoone County Sheriff does not foresee major changes to immigration proceduresExtreme shortage of infant care facilities in Missouri