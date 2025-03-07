© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA Newscast

Morning Newscast for March 7, 2025

By Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval
Published March 7, 2025 at 8:56 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:

KBIA Newscast
Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval
Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval is a Senior in the Missouri School of Journalism from Mexico City. He's a reporter and producer for KBIA.
See stories by Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval