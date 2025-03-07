Morning Newscast for March 7, 2025 By Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval Published March 7, 2025 at 8:56 AM CST Listen • 2:51 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Missouri Senate once again overwhelmingly approves child marriage banState control of St. Louis police takes another step forwardKansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally shootings were ‘preventable,' lawsuit allegesExtreme shortage of infant care facilities in Missouri