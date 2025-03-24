Morning Newscast for March 24, 2025 By Jana Rose Schleis Published March 24, 2025 at 5:56 AM CDT Listen • 3:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Netflix documentary about Missouri tornado revisits one of the deadliest twisters in the USColumbia is a creating a roadmap for historic preservationMissouri Department of Conservation prepares for its first-ever birding challengeFires break out in Boone County Saturday amid dry, windy conditions