Afternoon Newscast for March 28, 2025 By Maggie Turner Published March 28, 2025 at 5:20 PM CDT

Here's a roundup of regional news from the KBIA newsroom:Study: Medicaid and SNAP cuts could lead to major job lossesElon Musk's DOGE role draws effort to force Tesla to close Missouri dealershipsMissouri House votes to reenact Second Amendment Preservation ActKansas City Manager Brian Platt has been fired. Mayor says he damaged the city's reputation