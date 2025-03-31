Morning Newscast for March 31, 2025
Here's a roundup of regional news from the KBIA newsroom.
- Missouri House to pass its version of the state budget this week
- Public school budgets affected by state and federal policy changes
- Bill regulating video gambling faces hazy future with weeks left in Missouri’s legislative session
- Former members of a Kansas City religious group testified in front of a Missouri Senate committee last week in support of legislation addressing child sex abuse (from KCUR)