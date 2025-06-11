Morning Newscast for June 11, 2025 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published June 11, 2025 at 10:13 AM CDT Listen • 2:51 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom: Missouri House committees pass St. Louis storm relief and stadium fundingMissouri Highway Patrol is rolling out 20 cars with 'ghost graphics'Missouri and Kansas have fewer kids living in poverty, but more are struggling in schoolGovernor signs bill to update Missouri fireworks regulations