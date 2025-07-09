Morning Newscast for July 9, 2025 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published July 9, 2025 at 10:42 AM CDT Listen • 2:58 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Preventable mental health deaths top Missouri's latest maternal mortality reviewMU Health Care mulls new coverage offer from AnthemFederal funding freeze threatens summer, after‑school programs in MissouriMissouri advocates praise long-sought revival of radiation compensation program