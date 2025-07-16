Morning Newscast for KBIA News By Janet Saidi Published July 16, 2025 at 11:38 AM CDT Listen • 2:59 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Good morning. Here's a roundup of headlines from across the mid-Missouri region, including:Trump plans to tap St. Louis County judge and former prosecutor as Missouri U.S. attorneysMissouri ends luxury tax on menstrual products, diapersAnthem and MU Health Care reach deal months after commercial contracts expireCurbside recycling returns to Columbia with restrictions