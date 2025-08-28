Morning Newscast for August 28, 2025 By Aminah Jenkins Published August 28, 2025 at 8:34 AM CDT Listen • 3:05 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri ends paid sick leave today. These workers are fighting to bring it back.Free speech law for student groups enacted today‘We are sweating’: Missouri kindergarten vaccination rates fall below immunity thresholdPro-Palestine student group sues UM System President Mun Choi