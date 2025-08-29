Morning Newscast for August 29, 2025 By Aminah Jenkins Published August 29, 2025 at 8:34 AM CDT Listen • 2:49 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Judge hears arguments for abortion ban amendmentMissouri utilities now have fewer days to disconnect customers when it's super hot or cold outsideDiapers and period products are now tax-free in MissouriU.S. Rep. Bob Onder hopes lawmakers make Missouri’s congressional lines more Republican