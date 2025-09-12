Morning Newscast for September 12, 2025 By Aminah Jenkins Published September 12, 2025 at 8:34 AM CDT Listen • 3:09 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here is a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri redistricting and initiative petition plans take another step to passageEx-Missouri House Speaker Diehl used nearly $400K in COVID relief for personal expensesMissouri House advances plan to make it harder for some amendments to passMissourians can expect to see fall colors early this year