Morning Newscast for September 16, 2025 By Charlie Dahlgren Published September 16, 2025 at 8:26 AM CDT Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Bills could rise by millions under Ameren data center plan, Missouri regulatory staff saySen. Hawley suggests Missouri's Fort Leonard Wood for ICE agent trainingA new task force will address the crisis of missing and murdered Black women and girls in MissouriCity Council passes $608 million budget