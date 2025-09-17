© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for September 17, 2025

By Maggie LeBeau
Published September 17, 2025 at 5:11 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

KBIA Newscast
Maggie LeBeau
Maggie LeBeau is a sophomore studying journalism and history. at the University of Missouri.
See stories by Maggie LeBeau