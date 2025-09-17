Afternoon Newscast for September 17, 2025 By Maggie LeBeau Published September 17, 2025 at 5:11 PM CDT Listen • 3:08 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:University of Missouri student group says pro-Palestine stance got it excluded from paradeMissouri's new congressional map may rest on whether lines can be redrawn mid-decadeNew dashboard provides drought data across Mississippi River BasinTwin Lakes improvement plan on track, including dog park