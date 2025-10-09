Afternoon Newscast for October 9, 2025 By Maggie LeBeau Published October 9, 2025 at 4:30 PM CDT Listen • 3:04 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Missouri man scheduled to be executed next week Foundation for individual rights reviews free speech on MU campusA second man dies in ICE custody at a Missouri detention centerRiver Runner to add extra daily service between St. Louis and Kansas City for World Cup