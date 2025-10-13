Morning Newscast for October 13, 2025 By Lilley Halloran Published October 13, 2025 at 8:25 AM CDT Listen • 3:18 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Soda, candy and desserts banned under proposed new Missouri food aid changesBuffaloe looks to student involvement in response to downtown violencePerryville radio DJ 'Kevy Kev' dies after contracting West Nile virusNearly all state funding for Missouri school vouchers used for religious schools