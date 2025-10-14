Morning Newscast for October 14, 2025
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- 'Something has to be done': Vigil marks loss of Missouri man who died in ICE custody
- Report: Missouri lost thousands of Black teachers after integration, and the issue persists
- Heavier trucks may be allowed on Missouri Roads, despite construction based on current load limits
- Joplin receives a 'fair' audit rating after residents gather enough signatures for an investigation