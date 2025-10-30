Morning Newscast for October 30, 2025 By Aminah Jenkins Published October 30, 2025 at 8:34 AM CDT Listen • 3:05 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri WIC to continue in November, but shutdown makes future uncertainMissouri on track to surpass last year’s highway death totalKehoe announces food aid in response to lack of SNAP benefits for NovemberJefferson City Lodging Association sues city over lodging tax