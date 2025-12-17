Afternoon Newscast for December 17, 2025
Good afternoon - here's a roundup of today's headlines from across the mid-Missouri region, including:
- Missouri lawmakers vow to tackle mental health backlog as hundreds languish in jails
- Conditions in St. Louis jails are at the breaking point. Here’s why
- Kansas City needs short-term rentals during the World Cup. Residents are learning how to host
- Kansas City Chiefs will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Is the dynasty over?