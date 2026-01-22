Morning Newscast for January 22, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:
- Missouri Budget Director says budgeting correction does not change expenditures or revenues
- Respect MO Voters looking to rural parts of the state for petition signatures to stop politicians from blocking citizen initiatives
- Protesters decry rolling back of Missouri voter-approved abortion rights and paid sick leave
- Missouri abortion trial's first week highlights punitive regulations on providers: 'I felt targeted'