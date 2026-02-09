Afternoon Newscast February 9, 2026 By Bella Zielinski Published February 9, 2026 at 6:05 PM CST Listen • 3:02 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Owen Ramsingh is back in the Netherlands after 129 days of detainmentMissouri budget cuts threaten plan to show grade-level performance on state testsColumbia survey shows support for surveillance expansionWhy Hanaway wants the U.S. Supreme Court to allow excluding some immigrants from the census