Morning Newscast for February 10, 2025 By Charlie Dahlgren Published February 10, 2026 at 8:22 AM CST Listen • 2:53 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Kansas City agency cuts ties with company selling warehouse for ICE detention centerBallot language for gerrymandered map put under scrutiny in trialMissouri House passes legislation requiring gifted screenings for children in schoolsHouse moves to permanently ban gender affirming care for minors