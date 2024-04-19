© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
River Town

Episode One: A Flood Monster, Music and a Pretzel Boat

By Tina Casagrand Foss,
Janet SaidiJessica Vaughn MartinAbigail KeelTadeo Ruiz Olivia MizelleEllie Lin
Published April 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT

In the very first episode of River Town, we’re exploring how the Missouri River of today inspires artists -- from folk musicians, to watercolor painters with a penchant for pretzel paddle boating, to writers recounting their childhood “flood monster” memories. We want to know . . . no shame for this pun . . . How does the Missouri River help artists find their flow?

To see Michael Bauermeister’s work, go to www.michaelbauermeister.com

Music for River Town comes from Gloria Attoun. And from the Album Audionautix: Acoustic by Jason Shaw, via the Free Music Archive. Creative Commons 3.0 United States License.

River Town
Tina Casagrand Foss
Janet Saidi
Jessica Vaughn Martin
Abigail Keel
Tadeo Ruiz
Olivia Mizelle
Ellie Lin
